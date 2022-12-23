It’s December 23, 2022—and it was only about a week ago that Ducati announced its celebratory 2022 Panigale V4 World Champion Replica machines. Just 260 each of the Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica machines would ever be made, a number chosen to simultaneously celebrate Ducati’s founding in 1926. Each machine would, of course, be numbered, and also signed by the respective Ducati champions—with signatures protected under a clear coat afterward to seal the deal.

The bikes were presented as part of Ducati’s Campioni in Piazza², which was Ducati’s extra-special free event held in Bologna to celebrate its stunning year of success in 2022 with its fans. Unsurprisingly, Ducati announced on December 22 that both bikes sold out within a matter of days. An exact amount of time wasn’t given—but still, that’s 520 bikes, priced at $63,000, already allocated to their new homes around the world.

“2022 has been an incredible year for Ducati both on the track and in the market, confirming the integration and continuous transfer of technology and expertise between production and racing that is unparalleled in the world of motorcycling,” Ducati VP global sales & after sales, Francesco Milicia, said in a statement.

“We thought the best way to share the successes of 2022 with the most passionate Ducatisti was to provide them with exclusive, numbered bikes, individually signed by Pecco and Álvaro. At this time, when our brand is as solid as ever and projected into the future, we also wanted to pay homage to our history, recalling with both replicas the founding of Ducati, which dates back to 1926,” he concluded.

Each 2022 Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica machine is based on the V4 S, and comes with a single-seat configuration, Brembo Stylema R brake calipers, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs, and a street-legal Akrapovic silencer. There’s also loads of carbon fiber, including the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, mudguards, and swingarm cover. Additionally, the Álvaro Bautista edition gets a brushed aluminum fuel tank.

An additional track-only kit of highly desirable accessories also comes with each of these bikes. Inside, new owners will find the open carbon fiber dry clutch cover, kits to remove both the license plate bracket and mirrors, and also the billet aluminum racing fuel cap. Furthermore, the bikes will all come in their own special cases, along with certificates of authenticity, personalized bike covers, and also a Ducati Data Analyzer and data acquisition system.