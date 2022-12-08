What are you doing on December 15, 2022? If you’ll be anywhere near Bologna, Italy, then you may be interested to learn about what Ducati has planned to celebrate its two separate world racing championship wins in 2022. The team from Bologna won both the MotoGP and World Superbike championships, and it’s in the mood to celebrate—can you blame it?

That’s why, on December 15, 2022, Ducati will host a big party for all dedicated Ducatisti in Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore. The party will run from 8 p.m. local time until approximately 10:30 p.m. Best of all, it’s completely free—anyone can come and party with Ducati if you’re in the area.

Journalist Barbara Pedrotti will interview key Ducati Corse figures. Guido Meda—the voice of MotoGP in Italy—will also participate in this portion of the program. Naturally, Ducati Corse luminaries including Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Luigi “Gigi” Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Davide Tardozzi, and Serafino Foti will also take the stage for a chat.

A slate of entertainers will also take the stage, ranging from comic Giuseppe Giacobazzi to a DJ set by Fresco. Ducati also adds that it “has prepared a surprise for the most passionate Ducatisti, which will be unveiled directly from the stage in Piazza Maggiore.” Is it a bike? A future event? At least we don’t have long to wait to find out.

“After the double victory in the MotoGP and Superbike championships, we could only celebrate in style with an event open to all fans. Campioni in Piazza² will be above all a moment of celebration and sharing,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said in a statement.

“The decision to hold the event in Bologna came very naturally, this is the city where Ducati was born and the link with the local area is a great added value for us. We are sure that all the citizens of Bologna, and beyond, will want to join us in celebrating the goals achieved by a company that has its roots here but is a proud ambassador of Made in Italy in the world,” he concluded.

"Celebrating together with Ducati the titles won in MotoGP and World Superbike in Piazza Maggiore is very important for Bologna. Our city will once again be in the spotlight for an event that combines a world-renowned brand with music and entertainment. This is why we want to celebrate together these important milestones achieved by Ducati,” added Bologna’s mayor, Matteo Lepore.

If you’ll be in Bologna and you want to make a day out of it, the Ducati Factory at Borgo Panigale will increase the number of tours it’s offering that day. Visitors are still encouraged to purchase their tickets online for factory tours in advance, to ensure that you get in at the time you want. You can also visit the Ducati Museum as well, with plenty of time to take in the sights before the party kicks off in the evening.