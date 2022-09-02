On September 2, 2022, Ducati officially unveiled the numbered, limited-edition Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Built off the solid platform of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, and incorporating design language from the Lamborghini Huracán STO, this newest addition to the Streetfighter family is bold, uncompromising, and in-your-face with its styling.

Just 630 of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be made, bearing the special Verde Citrea and Arancio Dac livery taken directly from the Lamborghini Huracán STO. It also bears Ducati Lenovo MotoGP rider Pecco Bagnaia’s number, 63—something you’ll also find on the helmet and leathers that will also be available to celebrate this collaboration.

Forged wheels that match those found on the Lamborghini Huracán STO are instantly recognizable on the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. The rear wheel also has a titanium locking nut with a Lamborghini design. There’s carbon fiber absolutely everywhere on this bike—and much of it has been made to resemble structures found on the Huracán STO. The Centro Stile Ducati even took its attention to detail so far that it incorporated the same visible visual texture found on Lamborghini’s carbon fiber into its own carbon fiber approach for this machine.

Billet aluminum bits by Rizoma include adjustable footpegs, as well as the lightened brake and clutch levers. The heel guards, saddle pad, dashboard cover, ignition switch cover, sprocket cover, open dry clutch cover, and much more are all made out of carbon fiber. Naturally, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust with a carbon fiber endcap completes the look and sound of this incredibly special machine.

If you’re a Lamborghini owner, though, there’s an even special-er Streetfighter V4 available to you. In addition to the 630 units Ducati is producing of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, it’s also making a further 63-unit run of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti. Each of these bikes is configurable by existing Lamborghini owners to have both a color scheme and wheels that exactly match their existing Lamborghini. Brake caliper and saddle color choices are also available to Speciale Clienti buyers.

To further celebrate this collaboration, Ducati is also releasing a special limited-edition helmet, leather jacket, and leather race suit to go along with the Verde Citrea and Arancio Dac color scheme.

Pricing and availability will vary by region. The United States and Canada should see deliveries begin in May, 2023. For the U.S., the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini starts at an MSRP of $68,000, while the Speciale Clienti will start at $83,000. In Canada, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini starts at $76,600 and the Speciale Clienti starts at $98,400.