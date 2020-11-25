Italians have been injecting their fiery passion into everything they create for centuries. From art to fashion to cars and motorcycles, pretty much everything designed in Italy exudes something spicy and a little wicked.

In the car scene, names such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Maserati have been the proud representatives of their people’s passion. Meanwhile, in the motorcycle scene, the honor lies on Ducati, Aprilia, and MV Agusta’s shoulders. Whether they have two or four wheels, these are the vehicles that dreams of made of. So, what happens when two Italian icons come together? We get the ultimate expression of passion.

During the fourth episode of its World Première series that aired on November 25, 2020, Ducati unveiled the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, a special edition muscle cruiser inspired by the very new and very limited Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 hybrid supercar. While Lamborghini only plans to produce 63 Siàn, Ducati felt a little more generous and upped the limited run to 630 units—numbered, of course.

Gallery: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

36 Photos

Ducati and Lamborghini designers worked hand in hand to shape the Diavel Lamborghini’s silhouette and give it some styling cues borrowed from the FKP, including the Verde Gea colorway with contrasting Electrum Gold accents. The FKP’s striking Y-shaped headlights and hexagonal exhaust tips are carried over on the Diavel in the saddle’s y-shaped cutouts and the hexagonal mufflers. The number 63 that decorates the bike’s semi-fairing pays homage to Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.' 1963 founding year.

As with any high-end Italian bike, the special edition Diavel receives a slew of carbon fiber upgrades, notably on the air intakes, radiator covers, spoiler, tank, mudguards, and seat cover.

The engine is the same across the Diavel board including for the Lamborghini, the 1,262cc L-twin with a power rating of 157hp and 95 lb-ft of torque output.

The Italianest of Diavels also receives a set Öhlins suspension and Brembo M50 brake hardware with red calipers for a little hint of Ducati. The bike tips the scales at 485 pounds dry—a four-pound increase over the base model.

Pricing for the limited-edition 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini starts at $31,995, a healthy $11,700 premium over the price of a base model. Owners will also be offered a chance to purchase a matching 3/4 helmet that features the same Gea Green colorway with the number 63 badging.