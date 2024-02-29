Does November 2023 seem like it was a long time ago? If it does, then you may or may not remember that as being when BMW Motorrad took the covers off the 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT for the first time. Nevertheless, it might seem like one of those times when three months feels like a lifetime, particularly if you're excited about either of those bikes.

While the R 12 nineT offers a new twist on an old favorite, the R 12 is a new model to the BMW lineup. Sure, it has the R 18 lineup, with which the R 12 can comfortably fit into place. Since it's based on the same engine as the R 12 nineT, though, that simultaneously makes it stand apart from its larger sibling.

Now, if you're a BMW fan living in Europe, you may recall that the Motorrad released pricing information for the European market mere days after it first announced both the R 12 and R 12 nineT. Prices differed slightly between different European countries, which we tallied up and converted here.

Judging by the European pricing information, we also came up with a ballpark idea of what we thought the R 12 nineT could cost when it was finally announced in America. How did we do with our prediction? You're about to find out, because American pricing information is finally here.

Pricing And Availability In The US

On February 29, 2024, BMW finally announced US pricing and gave an availability update for both bikes.

In the US, the 2024 BMW R 12 will start at an MSRP of $12,345. Choose the 2024 BMW R 12 nineT instead, and the MSRP will start at $16,295. That's slightly less than the $16,500 that we predicted as a potential US price back in November 2023, which is always nice to see. Considering that the 2023 R nineT started at $15,945 in the US market, the increase for the new R 12 nineT seems to be pretty small.

Are you excited about either of these bikes? Is there something that you'd change about either of them? Let us know in the comments.