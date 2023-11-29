Just a few days after their worldwide release, BMW Motorrad has announced official pricing information for the 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT in some markets. Sadly, US information isn't available yet, but the prices released in the UK and Europe could give some insight into what we can expect once the official numbers are released stateside.

To keep things simple, we've converted prices into US dollars, but be aware that conversions fluctuate. All conversions are accurate as of November 29, 2023, but will likely change over time.

2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT Pricing in the UK

Over in the UK, the 2024 R 12 will start at £11,990, which works out to about $15,251 (as converted on November 29, 2023).

Choose the 2024 R 12 nineT instead, and the MSRP starts at £14,420, which is about $18,349.

2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT Pricing in Italy

Hop over to the continent and head to Italy, and you'll find that the 2024 R 12 starts at an MSRP of €15,900, which is about $17,477.

Opt for the 2024 R 12 nineT, and the MSRP you'll pay starts at €18,950, which is about $20,829.

2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT Pricing in Germany

In the homeland, the 2024 R 12 starts at an MSRP of €14,460, which is about $15,897.

Go for the 2024 R 12 nineT as your bike of choice, and the MSRP starts at €17,410, which is about $19,140.

How Do These Prices Stack Up To Comparable Previous Models?

Since the BMW R 12 is a completely new model to the BMW lineup, it's more difficult to compare than the R 12 nineT. Although the R 12 nineT uses the same engine as the R 12, we do at least have the R nineT as a point of comparison.

In the UK, the 2023 R nineT started at an MSRP of £14,100, or about $17,941. In that market, the 2024 R 12 nineT is only £320 (or about $407) more than the outgoing R nineT.

In Italy, the 2023 R nineT started at an MSRP of €18,700, or about $20,554. That makes the 2024 R 12 nineT just €250 (about $275) more than the outgoing 2023 R nineT in that market.

Head to Germany, and the 2023 R nineT is no longer listed as a current model as of November 29, 2023.

What Could That Mean For The US?

Although we don't yet have US pricing for the 2024 BMW R 12 or R 12 nineT in the US, we can tell you that the outgoing 2023 R nineT carries a starting MSRP of $15,945 in our market.

So, if the pricing differentials in European markets are anything to go by, we'd expect the 2024 R 12 nineT to come in somewhere in the ballpark of $16,500, give or take. It could be slightly higher, given the fact that the bikes must be shipped over to the US from further away. Please note that this is all purely speculation on our part, extrapolating from available data, and is in no way to be mistaken as official information.

BMW North America has not yet publicly announced pricing information for either of these bikes in the US market. We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as it does. At launch, BMW NA told us that pricing would be released closer to the time that these bikes are ready to roll into dealerships in the US.

Are you excited about the 2024 BMW R 12 and/or R 12 nineT? Let us know in the comments.