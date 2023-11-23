If you've been eagerly awaiting BMW's launch of the new 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT, your day has finally arrived. Both the cruiser and the roadster have the same brand new 1,170cc air and oil cooled boxer engine as their hearts. Like most families tend to do, they have both similarities and differences between them, so let's take a closer look.

Engine

Both the 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT share the same dual overhead cam, air and oil cooled 1,170cc boxer engine. Bore and stroke are 101.0mm by 73.0mm, and the compression ratio is 12.0 to one.

The engine is tuned slightly differently to suit each bike's needs. On the R 12, it makes a claimed 95 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 81 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. For the R 12 nineT's purposes, it makes a claimed 109 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 85 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. On both the R 12 and the R 12 nineT, it's mated to a six-speed gearbox and uses a shaft final drive.

On both the R 12 and the R 12 nineT, the airbox has now been relocated to sit under the seat.

Chassis

The frame on the new R 12 family is a steel trellis bridge design, with a bolt-on rear subframe. Suspension consists of an upside-down 45mm telescopic front fork that offers rebound and compression adjustability on the R 12 nineT. In the rear, you'll find an aluminum Paralever swingarm with a central shock and rebound damping adjustability.

In the braking department, you'll find a pair of radially mounted four-piston fixed calipers up front that grab a pair of 310mm floating brake discs. The rear brake setup involves a two-piston floating caliper and a single 265mm brake disc.

Both the R 12 and the R 12 nineT get a pair of cast aluminum alloy wheels, but they're sized differently to suit each application. On the R 12, you'll find a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel. On the R 12 nineT, you'll find a pair of 17-inch wheels at both ends.

Dimensions

As you might expect, the dimensions differ slightly between the R 12 and R 12 nineT. Here are those differences, side by side.

2024 BMW R 12 2024 BMW R 12 nineT Wheelbase 59.8 inches 59.5 inches Caster 5.2 inches 4.4 inches Rake 29.3 degrees 27.7 degrees Length 86.6 inches 83.9 inches Width 32.7 inches 34.3 inches Seat height 29.7 inches 31.3 inches DIN unladen weight 500 pounds 485 pounds Fuel capacity 3.7 gallons 4.2 gallons

Electronics and Rider Aids

Both the 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT feature a round analog gauge shape, as befits each of their personalities. The R 12 gets a single round gauge (speedometer only; no tachometer), while the R 12 nineT gets a double round gauge setup (because a roadster demands a tach). BMW notes that an accessory second gauge is available for the R 12 as an option.

A digital display option is also available to replace the round gauges on either the R 12 or R 12 nineT with a 3.5-inch micro TFT display, which includes a feature that BMW calls "Pure ride mode." If you're the type of person who doesn't like having a whole bunch of extra information that you don't need cluttering up your dash, then you'll appreciate the simplicity of only displaying the speed, ride mode, and which gear you're in.

Both the R 12 and R 12 nineT feature ride modes, but once again, they differ from one another. The R 12 nineT gets Rain, Road, and Dynamic modes, while the R 12 gets Rock and Roll modes instead. Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Drag Torque Control both come standard across the R 12 range.

Additional Features

Keyless ride is now a standard feature on the 2024 R 12 and R 12 nineT. They also both come with USB-C and 12V sockets, LED lighting all around, and BMW's Intelligent Emergency Call feature.

BMW Connected Ride control is an available option, which lets you connect your smartphone to your R 12 or R 12 nineT via Bluetooth. Additional optional equipment includes Headlight Pro, Hill Start Assist Pro, and Shift Assistant Pro.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Gallery: 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT

93 Photos

Both the R 12 and the R 12 nineT will come in your choice of three color options in the North American market.

The 2024 BMW R 12 will be available in Blackstorm Metallic (standard), Aventurine Red Metallic (optional), or Option 719 "Thorium" in Avus Silver Metallic (optional).

If the 2024 BMW R 12 nineT is more your speed, the color options are Blackstorm Metallic (standard), San Remo Green Metallic (optional), or Option 719 "Aluminum" in brushed aluminum and Night Black (optional).

As with all BMW Motorrad offerings, a vast array of OEM parts, accessories, and options are available straight from the factory to kit your R 12 or R 12 nineT out the way you want.

Pricing has not yet been announced for the 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT, and will be announced closer to their launch dates according to BMW North America. Both bikes are expected to launch in the US sometime in Q1 of 2024.

What do you think of the new 2024 BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT? Are they everything you'd hoped? What do you like? What would you change? Let us know in the comments.