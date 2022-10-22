Watch and hear the sights and sounds of custom parts getting developed by KRT Framework. There are five episodes in its R nineT Scrambler seat series.

From prototyping to the showcase of the finished product, it took five episodes for KRT to show on video, their custom seat-making process for the R nineT.

Things start out with a custom frame. KRT Framework got to work first by making a custom frame for the BMW R nineT. Perhaps this is the most tedious of all because it involves a lot of measurements, fabrication, and keen attention to detail.

Now that the bone structure of the R nineT is ready, a few more accessories are needed to make it street-legal. A license plate holder is fitted onto the new custom frame, but not before fitting an exhaust on with custom fittings and brackets. Of course, you gotta get the exciting stuff out of the way first, right?

Following that, it’s finally time for the seat. A composite base plate is made in order to fit perfectly into the frame. A mold is prepared, then the composite is then laid out in order to take the shape of the mold.

Then, before working on the actual material, the prototype had to be shaped with clay so as to not waste good foam. The usual motif for a Scrambler is thin and easy to move around on, so the seat follows a very low-profile shape.

Finally, in episode five, the baseplate, foam, and seat cover meet before being officially given the KRT badge and installed on the bike. The upholstery can also be had in several different colors and finishes, ranging from ever-popular black, all the way to a saddle brown that'll add a definite pop of color to the RnineT. Afterward, it's off to the RnineT to see if the finished product will fit. The result speaks for itself. Now, do you get brown or black?