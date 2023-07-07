The year 2023 is many things, and high up on the list is the 40th anniversary of the original Yamaha Ténéré. Beginning with the 1983 Yamaha XT600Z, it’s difficult to say whether Yamaha engineers of the time knew what the future would bring when they were putting that first bike together. Still, the fact that the Ténéré line is still going strong decades later has to feel like something special to those involved.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, Yamaha Europe is bringing a full 40th anniversary Ténéré tour to locations across Europe throughout the summer 2023 season. From historic Ténéré production machines to actual classic Dakar race bikes, there will be plenty to see and do at these stops for fans, casual onlookers, and everyone in between.

Since the Ténéré line is still going strong in 2023, of course, Yamaha Europe will also have new bikes available for participants to test ride at these events. This tour also marks the first public appearances of the new Ténéré 700 World Rally, which was crafted partly in honor of the 40th anniversary of the line and bears a special livery in tribute to six-time (still unbeaten) Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel. His nickname is clearly ‘Monsieur Dakar’ for a reason.

Gallery: Yamaha Ténéré 40th Anniversary European Tour

25 Photos

From June 22 through 25, 2023, the Yamaha Ténéré 40th Anniversary Tour made its inaugural stop at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival in the UK, which is the region’s largest annual ADV gathering. From there, it touched down in Spain at Ténéré Spirit Aguilar de Campoo over the weekend of June 31 through July 1.

Future events include Germany’s MaxlRide Motofestival from August 25 through 27, and France’s Alpes Aventure Motofestival from September 8 through 10. Yamaha adds that additional events may be added to its calendar throughout the year, so be sure to check with your local Yamaha dealer to find out the latest information.

MaxlRide Motofestival is scheduled to take place in the Bavarian Alps, and camping, glamping, and hotel options are available for those who want to participate. Alpes Aventure Motofestival will take place in Barcelonette, France, at the Parc de la Sapinière. We’ll include links to the official websites of both festivals so you can find out more information if you’re interested in going.