On June 1, 2023, Yamaha Motor Europe officially introduced the . Crafted with graphics that recall six-time Dakar Rally winner Stéphane Peterhansel’s 1993 Dakar bike, it’s about more than just paint and tape. After all, it’s the 40th anniversary of the original Ténéré’s 1983 introduction—so it’s clear that something a little bit special was in order from Team Blue.

What makes the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Rally stand out from the rest of the 2023 T7 range? On a rally bike, the suspension is of utmost importance, so Yamaha equipped the World Rally version with a fully adjustable 43mm KYB front fork setup. It offers 230mm of travel—or about nine inches, for those of us dealing in US measurements.

A front suspension upgrade is nice, but Yamaha took it a step further as well and also paid attention to the rear suspension on the T7 World Rally. Out back, there’s a fully adjustable aluminum piggyback rear shock with a large bump stop and what Yamaha describes as “a special linkage.” In any case, it offers 220mm (or about 8.66 inches) of travel.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Rally

32 Photos

But wait, there’s more—and we’re not talking infomercial levels of performance here. The 2023 T7 World Rally also gets an Öhlins adjustable steering damper with 18 different settings. To cap off the handling experience, this bike also gets three-mode switchable ABS. Mode One activates ABS at both wheels, which is legally required on public roads in Europe. Mode Two keeps the ABS switched on for the front wheel but turns it off at the rear—very useful when riding off road. Mode Three is completely off, for those who want as much control as possible in off-road riding situations.

Other T7 World Rally features include a pair of side-mounted 23-liter fuel tanks. These were designed by Yamaha to keep the fuel as low down as possible, helping with mass centralization while allowing exceptional long-range capability. Additionally, the tops of the extended-range fuel tanks on the World Rally are positioned lower than those found on the standard T7. There’s also an exclusive slip-on Akrapovič muffler to add to the look, sound, and overall experience of the World Rally.

The T7 World Rally also gets a special two-piece seat that’s flat and rally-inspired, making it easier for the rider to shift their weight forward and backward at will. A five-inch, full color TFT dash offers the mobile connectivity that’s expected in 2023, as well as three switchable display styles: Digital, Analog, or Roadbook.

Pricing and availability will vary by region within Europe, and while individual country pages now have information available about the newest T7 range-topping World Rally, they don’t yet list pricing information as of June 2, 2023. Your best bet, if you’re interested in one, is to contact your local Yamaha dealer in Europe and/or the UK to find out the most accurate information in your area.