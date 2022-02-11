Ducati has beefed up its off-road offerings in recent years. The latest-generation Multistrada V4 S is even more trail-worthy thanks to a dual-sided swingarm and 19-inch/17-inch wheelset. Similarly, the 2022 DesertX makes no bones about its off-road pedigree with rally-inspired styling and a 21-inch front wheel.

To fully showcase the latest batch of dirt-hungry Ducs, the Bologna brand will host six DRE Adventure events as part of its 2022 Ducati Riding Academy program. Participants will have the opportunity to ride the 2022 editions of the Desert Sled, Multistrada V4 S, and all-new DesertX during each two-day tour. Each event will start at the Castle of Nipozzano in Florence, Italy, with riders exploring local roads and trails throughout the day.

On day one, attendees will visit the Nipozzano Castle wine cellars before gathering for a technical briefing. Once all riders are familiar with the bikes and gear, the group will set out for the trails with Ducati enduro and rally instructor Andrea Rossi leading the way. Following lunch at the Nipozzano Castle, Rossi will also teach each participant valuable adventure riding tips and tricks.

The second day will help put those new skills to the test, with a full day dedicated to riding. Those interested in testing the full capabilities of Ducati’s off-road range can spring for dates in May (19-20, 21-22, 2022), June (23-24, 25-26, 2022), or September (15-16, 17-18, 2022).

Each event will retail for €890 (≈$1,015 USD) and the course will cater to both advanced and novice off-road riders. If you’re curious about Ducati’s newest dirt-capable bikes, there’s no better way to put the Desert Sled, Multistrada V4 S, and DesertX to the test.