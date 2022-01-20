Ducati’s 2022 lineup has no shortage of track-worthy models. From the Panigale V4 S to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, from the Streetfighter V2 to the Hypermotard 950 SP, the Bologna firm continues to crank out high-performance track weapons. That's not lost on Aussies, who purchased Ducatis in record numbers in 2021. To put the lineup’s full power on display, Ducati Australia will host a track day at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Scheduled for March 4, 2022, the event will feature three groups (novice, intermediate, and advanced), six 20-minute track sessions with the opportunity to ride alongside DesmoSport Ducati and former MotoGP rider Bryan Staring. Before the riders hit the track, the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) DesmoSport team Co-Owner Ben Henry and Staring will provide track lines tips to all riders.

However, those looking for a more hands-on experience can pay $174 AUD for DesmoSport Ducati Team on-track riding tips. Pro riding tips will only cost $100 AUD, and suspension setup will set you back $75 AUD.

“We’ve had the pleasure of taking many Ducatisti through our pit box at previous rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship, and I’m excited to partner with Ducati to up the ante and take them to track with us,” noted DesmoSport Ducati Co-Owner Ben Henry. “It’s a great opportunity for not only experienced riders, but new riders to come, benefit from our experience to improve their riding, discover the capabilities of their bikes and share the Ducati passion.”

In addition to the track time and available instruction, the event will have catered lunch and each participant will receive a DesmoSport Ducati swag bag. Tickets start at $420 AUD and interested riders can reserve their spot at the Ducati Australia website, but bookings end February 18, 2022.