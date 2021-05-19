Ducati’s Hypermotard draws a different crowd than its ultra-refined sportbikes. Thanks to the model’s upright ergos, supermoto styling, and sporty performance, many a hooligan has taken to the model. Despite the target audience, it’s still a Ducati, and the House of Borgo Panigale has further refined the package for 2022.

The 2022 Hypermotard 950 family will consist of the base model, RVE trim, and SP variant. All versions will feature the Euro 5-compliant iteration of Ducati’s 11-degree, 937cc, Testastretta L-twin. That’s the same engine that passed muster in the Supersport 950 and new Monster, but in the Hypermotard, it pumps out 114 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 70.9 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm.

Mated to the revised Testastretta, a newly updated transmission improves gear engagement, specifically neutral at a stop. Ducati achieves the result by adding more load to the lever spring and adding bearing to the gear drum assembly. Aside from the emissions-based changes and gearbox tweaks, the Hypermotard 950 SP also earns a new cosmetic treatment.

Touting a new race-inspired kit, the premium trim Hypermotard earns its “stripes” in 2022. The 950 SP already outpaces its stablemates with full Ohlins suspension, Marchesini forged wheels, and Ducati’s Quick Shift EVO, but the new livery makes it even more suited for the track. The red/charcoal/white color combination also aligns with Ducati’s Corse colors and clarifies the Hypermotard SP’s ambitions.

On the other hand, the standard Hyper retains its classic red colorway and the 950 RVE sports youthful graffiti graphics. North American pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the base model will retail for €12,890 ($15,747 USD) in Italy. At €13,690 ($16,724 USD), the Hypermotard 950 RVE commands an €800 markup for its snazzy paint while the SP variant comes in at €16,990 ($20,755 USD). The 2022 Hypermotard 950 lineup will be available in Italy by June, 2021, and we hope to see it in the States soon after.