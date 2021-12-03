Pirelli updated its tire range with the new Diablo Rosso IV in January, 2021. As the latest entry in the Diablo Rosso family, the IV offers better grip with dual and tri-compound options while a new tread pattern delivers optimal performance in the wet and the dry. While Pirelli made the new Rosso the highest performing model in the line, it still caters to long-distance travel with a silica-rich center band.

Less than a year removed from the Diablo Rosso IV launch, Pirelli ups the performance ante with the new Diablo Rosso Corsa IV. Intended for sportbikes, hypernakeds, and sport-touring models, the Corsa variant prioritizes handling and a dynamic ride over longevity.

Positioned between Pirelli’s semi-slick Supercorsa SP and the standard Diablo Rosso IV, the hypersport tire benefits from new rubber compounds that increase dry grip. An adjusted tread pattern also places more rubber on the road, but wet performance suffers due to smaller sipes. On the other hand, the new compound provides stable grip levels over the life of the tire and a revised carcass delivers more feedback. As expected, the softer compound reduces the tire’s lifespan.

Pirelli will offer the Diablo Rosso Corsa IV in only 17-inch diameter with 110/70 and 120/70 options for the front wheel. The rear wheel receives seven available options with 150/60, 180/55, 180/60, 190/50, 190/55, 200/55, and 200/60 sizes. The Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa IV will be available in common supersport and superbike sizes (120/70, 180/55, and 190/55) in January, 2022, while the remaining options will become available throughout the year.