As the official tire supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship (WSBK), Pirelli knows a thing or two about race slicks. Serving Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, BMW, and Ducati superbikes on the grid, the brand can quickly adapt its Diablo Supercorsa (SC) tire lineup to current production bikes. For 2022, Pirelli takes advantage of that data with a new slick tire range that serves sportbikes of all sizes.

The Diablo Superbike range gains an SCX rear tire that suits competitions such as WSBK’s Superpole Race. The sprint tire offers excellent grip over short distances and resided between Pirelli’s SC0 model and a true qualifying tire. The rear tire comes in 200/65-17 size for superbikes and 190/60-17 for supersports. The Supersport 300 class also receives the SC2 compound with the introduction of the 140/70-17 rear tire.

This year, Pirelli also sponsors the FIM MiniGP World Series, which informs the brand’s minimoto tire development. Fit for MiniGP, pit bikes, mini motards, and scooters, the soft SC1 compound now comes in sizes 100/80-10 and 100/90-12 for the front and 120/80-10 and 120/80-12 for the rear. Pirelli also offers the same size tires for minibikes in the Diablo Rain series.

Of course, superbikes and supersports also race in damp condition and the new Diablo Wet 200/60-17 rear tire fits both classes. When it really starts to come down, a new 200/60-17 Diablo Rain tire caters to the supersport category. Both the Wet and Rain lineups feature softer compounds to deal with lower levels of grip, but the Rain tires evacuate more water with deeper grooves.

Pirelli’s innovations on the race track quickly trickle down to the consumer market, and the new 2022 lineup shows that the brand is endlessly working to improve the Diablo Superbike, Wet, and Rain lineups. Whether you’re on a fire-breathing Ninja ZX-10R, Yamaha R3, or Ohvale minibike, the Italian tire specialist has a solution for your next track visit.