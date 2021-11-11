On November 11, 2021, Ducati introduced the 2022 Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP as the new bookends to its Streetfighter family. Each bike offers a different flavor of Ducati’s ultimate naked bike to appreciate. If you’re already familiar with the Panigale line, these model decisions make complete sense as counterpoints to their fully-faired siblings.

The Streetfighter family is all about the attitude, and the V2 showcases that design language through and through in Centro Stile Ducati’s design choices. All you have to see is the daytime running light V-shape, which Ducati says was directly inspired by the infamous grin of the Joker. (If you weren’t already seeing that in your mind, now you’ll never be able to unsee it.) Lines are sharp and bold, and are meant to evoke the most essential elements of the Streetfighter spirit.

Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro V2 engine, which makes a claimed 153 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 74.8 lb-ft of torque at 9,000 rpm. Curb weight is 441 pounds. The V2 comes with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2 up and down.

Suspension consists of a 43mm fully adjustable Showa big piston fork up front, along with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock and an aluminum single-sided swingarm in the back. A pair of 17-inch alloy wheels come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, and a pair of 320mm semi-floating brake discs and radially-mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 four-piston calipers stop you up front. Meanwhile, the rear brake setup is a 245mm single disc paired with a two-piston Brembo caliper. Bosch cornering ABS EVO comes standard, as does a Sachs steering damper.

Taking its place at the top of the Streetfighter range is the new Streetfighter V4 SP. We have to say, just when you think you’re ready for Ducati’s styling choices, it goes and unleashes a jaw-droppingly beautiful Winter Test livery. If the sight of acres of brushed aluminum and carbon fiber fills your heart with joy like nothing else, you’ll definitely want to take several long looks. (Go ahead, we’ll wait.)

A 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is the beating heart of the Streetfighter V4 SP, making a claimed 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 90.7 lb-ft of torque at 9,500 rpm. It's mated to a 9-disc STM EVO-SBK dry clutch made from machined aluminum. This brings better performance on the track, says Ducati—and of course, it doesn’t hurt that it offers that iconic Ducati dry clutch sound as well. Curb weight is a mere 432 pounds, thanks to weight-saving elements like the carbon fiber wheels that come standard.

Suspension is all Öhlins all the time, with a NIX-30 fork, TTX36 rear shock, and an Öhlins steering damper up front as well, equipped with Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO. Brakes consist of two 330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs up front paired with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema R monobloc calipers. In the rear, there’s a single 245 mm disc and a two-piston Brembo caliper. Bosch cornering ABS EVO comes standard, as does Ducati traction control, wheelie control, slide control, engine brake control, Ducati power launch, and Ducati quick shift up and down.

Other choice bits included on the V4 SP are full LED lighting all around, self-canceling indicators, carbon fiber front mudguard, carbon fiber wings, carbon fiber heel guard, adjustable aluminum rider footpegs, and a lithium-ion battery. You can, of course, also get a carbon fiber open clutch cover as an available accessory to really show off that gorgeous dry clutch. I mean, it’s Ducati, so of course you can.

Pricing and availability vary by market, but in the U.S., the Streetfighter V2 starts at $16,995. Meanwhile, the Streetfighter V4 SP starts at $35,500, which makes it a full $10,305 more than the Streetfighter V4 S. That bike starts at $25,195, for reference. The base Streetfighter V4 starts at $19,995.