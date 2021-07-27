Ducati officially unveiled the 2020 Streetfighter V4 in October, 2019. Based on the Bologna brand’s flagship Panigale V4, the road-biased Streetfighter shared the superbike’s 1,103cc V4, forged aluminum wheels, and electronic suite—sans bodywork, of course. With the hypernaked stealing its thunder, the Panigale V4 struck back with an SP (Sport Production) trim in November, 2020.

According to the latest EPA compliance and fuel economy documents, the Streetfighter V4 will follow in its sibling’s footsteps yet again, earning the SP distinction in 2022. Along with the existing V4 and V4 S variants, the Streetfighter V4 SP will keep the same 1,103cc engine displacement. As a result, the revered V4 will likely still produce 208 horsepower and 90.4 lb-ft or torque. However, similar to the Panigale V4 SP, the Streetfighter is in line to gain a host of track-worthy upgrades.

Carbon fiber wheels, Brembo Stylema R calipers, and a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder highlighted the Panigale V4 SP revisions, making the superbike even more of a track weapon. Ducati claims the carbon fiber wheelset saves three pounds on the standard forged hoops while the Brembo Stylema R clampers reduce brake fluid temperature and braking stability compared to the standard Stylema units. The Brembo 19.21 MCS pump lets rider’s personalize fit and performance with variable distance and ratio adjustment.

Ducati also adds an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, billet aluminum steering stem, adjustable foot pegs, and carbon fiber goodies. While the EPA documents don’t outline the stock equipment slated for the Streetfighter V4 SP, we’re confident that more than a few components will make the jump to the hypernaked.

Now, we can’t forget the Panigale V4 SP’s stunning livery, and we anticipate a similar treatment for its streetfighter sibling. With fall fast approaching, we wouldn’t be surprised if Ducati rolls out the red carpet for the 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP in the next few months.