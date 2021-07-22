2021 marks the 20th anniversary of racing legend Troy Bayliss’ first-ever World Superbike title win with Ducati. To celebrate, your favorite OEM from Bologna decided to craft the very special Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary numbered series of motorcycles.

The livery features both Ducati red and Bayliss’ number, 21, very prominently. Ducati loves its details, so beautiful incorporations of the Italian tricolor, as well as a reproduction of Bayliss’ signature on the tank, help set this livery even further apart. A billet aluminum top triple clamp displays the name of the bike, as well as its number in the lineup.

The changes from the standard V2 are definitely not only in the aesthetics, though. After all, if you’re going to honor the one rider to ever win a WSBK and a MotoGP title in a single year, you need some added performance, too.

Gallery: Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Edition

That’s why this very special Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary bike comes correct with a full Öhlins suspension. The fork is a Nix 30 unit, while the shock is a TTX36. It also comes with an Öhlins steering damper—and naturally, all components are fully adjustable so you can dial in the most perfect ride.

The single seat tail, lithium-ion battery, carbon fiber and titanium silencer outlet cover, sport-style handgrips, and self-bleeding front brake and clutch master cylinders are added features that emphasize the exquisite collaboration between Ducati and Bayliss. The bike also weighs a full 3 kilograms less than the standard Panigale V2. That’s over six and a half pounds, which can make all the difference if you plan to take this bad boy to the track.

The accompanying video features a rather sweet reminiscence of Bayliss’ time with Ducati, as told by none other than three of the people who lived it: Claudio Domenicale, Davide Tardozzi, and of course Troy Bayliss himself. For a halcyon trip down memory lane, in addition to admiring what Ducati has done with these treasured memories, be sure to have a look.