2020 was a trying yet triumphant year for many motorcycle manufacturers. After enduring the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, brands rebounded and customers returned to showrooms in droves. As a result, 2021 Q1 sales numbers looked very impressive by comparison. For instance, Ducati reported a 33-percent increase during that period due to the differing circumstances.

However, the Bologna brand maintained that momentum in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the first six months of 2020, Ducati grew sales by 43 percent this year. Even more telling, the 2021 sales figures eclipsed 2019 by 9 percent, the last year not impacted by the global pandemic.

Bolstered by the company’s record-breaking June, 2021, in which Ducati sold 8,598 units worldwide, the House of Borgo Panigale delivered 34,485 motorcycles to customers in the first half of the year. The number of motorcycles yet to be delivered by the brand is also the highest in its history, with 63-percent growth compared to the first six months of 2020 and a 284-percent increase over 2019.

“The month of June was the best-ever for the company, confirming the positive trend that began with the excellent second half of 2020 and with the significant growth in the first quarter of this 2021,” stated Ducati VP Global Sales Director Francesco Milicia.

“Despite the great complexity recorded in the supply sector and transport, with delays in deliveries and a scarcity of various raw materials, and the difficulties generated by the many lockdowns experienced in these first six months of 2021 in various parts of the world, Ducati recorded truly significant growth, exceeding pre-Covid values by almost 10%. The order portfolio is also excellent, demonstrating the fact that enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding more and more”.

The brand’s new and revised models are currently driving sales too. The Multistrada V4 led the charge with the Nightshift and Icon Dark variants of the Ducati Scrambler close behind and the Streetfighter V4 bringing up the rear. Ducati isn’t showing signs of slowing either, with the new Monster, Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”, and Hypermotard SP recently joining the ranks.