Ducati Launches New Black And Steel Colorway For Diavel 1260

The Ducati Diavel is considered by many as one of the oddballs in the Ducati stable. Along with the Hypermotard, the Diavel is rather uncharacteristic of what you would expect to find in a Ducati. It isn't a track-munching sportbike, neither is it a svelte and slender canyon carver. Instead, it's a muscular and powerful power cruiser. Nonetheless, it is a darn awesome machine, and its impressive sales figures are a testament to this.

Last year, Ducati released a special edition colorway for the Diavel in partnership with fellow Italian automotive icon, Lamborghini. Exuding a sleek and stealthy, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini edition boasted a dark matte green colorway, with bronze accents. For 2021, Ducati has given the Diavel yet another special edition iteration in the form of the new "Black and Steel" colorway. It's inspired by Ducati's "Materico" concept which was unveiled as a one-off model back in 2019.

Translating literally to "Material," the Materico concept was unveiled to commemorate the the Milan Design Week, which showcased some of the finest works of art from Italy's talented designers. It was, in fact, never meant to become a production model. The Black and Steel edition of the Diavel 1260, however, is. Featuring a stealthy black and yellow livery, the new Diavel 1260 puts a hip spin on the bike's overall aesthetic by employing asymmetrical graphics. Overall, the Black and Steel colorway doesn't depart too much from the character for which the Diavel has become known. It does, however, give the bike a refreshing aesthetic.

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 Black and Steel will be displayed from the 10th to the 13th of June at the 2021 Milano Monza (MIMO) Motor Show, which will be held at the prestigious Piazza Duomo in Milan. A presentation parade for the new Diavel will also be held, with Ducati Style Center Director, Andrea Ferraresi in attendance.

In a report published by Italian motorcycle publication, Motociclismo, Andrea Ferraresi expressed his excitement towards the new model stating, "The Diavel 1260 family, synonymous with style, innovation, and performance, has won prestigious international design awards such as the 'Red Dot Award' and the 'Good Design Award'. We are really pleased to present this new version in Milan, a city that has always represented a world reference in this area. "