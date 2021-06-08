Being a Ducatista in India is certainly an indication that you've made it in life. These iconic Italian machines are both an utter joy to ride, and entail a massive financial commitment. On top of this, a Ducati isn't exactly the most practical machine for India's pothole-laden roads and extremely congested urban environment. That being said, chances are, the ideal home for the new Ducati Panigale V4 S would probably be in a race track.

That's right, Ducati India has officially launched the Panigale V4 and V4 S in the Indian market. Priced at an eye-watering Rs 23.50 lakh, or $32,388 USD for the standard V4 version, and an even steeper Rs 28.40 lakh, or $39,000 USD for the V4 S, you've got to have some serious coin in order to be able to purchase this Italian stallion. For reference, the V4 and V4 S variants of the Panigale sell for around $10,000 USD less in the U.S. market. This is largely due to the high cost of importation—not to mention the taxes slapped on these luxury machines—in the Indian market.

Having said all that, if you're in the market for Ducati's latest and greatest supersport, then chances are, money is no object for you. With that, let's take a closer look at what awaits soon-to-be owners of the new Panigale V4. For starters, firing away in between your legs would be Ducati's 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine. Featuring Ducati's iconic Desmodromic valve actuation, this liquid-cooled four-cylinder pumps out a neck-breaking 211 horsepower that's sure to give you a rush on the race track or on the streets. A bidirectional quickshifter has been integrated into the bike's six speed gearbox for even faster shifts.

In the event you find yourself traveling in excess of 270 kilometers per hour, or 168 miles per hour (hopefully on the track), you needn't worry as the bike's fairing-mounted winglets generate 30kg of downforce at those speeds. Putting you to a stop would be a set of Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers with two 330mm discs up front, and a single 245mm rotor out back. For the standard version, suspension duties are handled by manually adjustable Showa front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock. The V4 S variant, however, which is a whole Rs 5 lakh, or $7,000 USD more expensive, gets electronically adjustable suspension from none other than Öhlins.