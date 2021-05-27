India is known for its incredibly beautiful views and scenic adventure trails. As such, the country is home to a lot of ADV enthusiasts. While motorcyclists in India tend to prefer smaller, lighter weight machines, the middleweight ADV segment has begun to pick up some steam in the Asian country. For instance, bikes like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502X have seen considerable popularity in recent times.

That being said, The House of Borgo Panigale has released its entry-level adventurer, the Multistrada 950 S in the Indian market. Available in two signature color options—Ducati Red and GP White, the Multistrada 950 offers Ducati performance at an approachable level, and a slightly friendlier price tag. While Rs 15.69 lakh, or $21,600 USD is nothing to scoff at, it's still significantly more affordable than its bigger stablemate, the Multistrada V4, which is expected to tip the price scale at an eye-watering Rs 20.00 lakh, or the equivalent of $27,500 USD.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is kitted out with all the features you would expect to find on a top-shelf adventure-tourer. It gets its classic semi-fairing design, a tall adjustable windscreen, LED lights, a digital instrument panel, and a gorgeous upward-sweeping side-mounted exhaust. Ducati has outfitted the Multistrada 950 S with a rather sophisticated electronics setup made up of IMU-powered rider aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, and various riding modes. Other safety features such as cornering lights and vehicle hold control have been added to the mix, as well.

At the heart of the Ducati Multistrada 950 S resides a 937cc Testastretta L-twin motor—just like what we find in the new Ducati Monster. In its Multistrada state of tune, this engine pumps out a healthy 111.4 horsepower and 69.3 ft-lbs of torque. Sending all this power to the rear wheel is a six-speed transmission equipped with a bidirectional quick-shifter as standard.