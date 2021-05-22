This is a bike from 2008, but it's not just any bike from 2008, it's the Ducati 1098R. While you can head on over to your dealership, make a downpayment on a Panigale and call it a day, this particular example for sale on Bring a Trailer is one out of 450 in the world.



To fulfill World Superbike homologation requirements, Ducati produced 450 units of this bad boy. Hailing from 2008, the 1098R comes equipped with a 1,198cc Desmodromic L-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. Because it is a race bike for the road, it comes with carbon fiber trim on its bodywork and also features a bunch of other goodies from namebrand manufacturers.

Öhlins suspension, Marchesini wheels, Brembo brakes, and a Termignoni exhaust system are included with the bike, and if that's not enough to entice you, the bike comes with a clean Florida title.

Did I mention Marchesini wheels? Yes it comes with forged Marchesini wheels. Seventeen inches in diameter front and back with a 120/70 front tire and a 190/55 rear. The rubber isn't cheap either, and the Diablo SuperCorsa seem fitting for the bike. Adjustable Öhlins suspension is top-tier, and the 43mm inverted fork and piggyback monoshock combo make for a handling package that is indeed worthy of WSBK—at least in 2008. To add to its charm, it comes with a single-sided swingarm. Brakes are Brembo, of course. Dual radial calipers in the front, and a single caliper and disc at the rear.

About that engine, it's a 1,198cc Testastretta Evoluzione L-twin, and it was factory rated at 180 horsepower and produces a hefty 99 lb-ft of torque. Termignoni is responsible for tuning the symphony of this L-twin, and the bike comes with a hydraulic dry slipper clutch.

As for the other particulars, the listing states that the selling dealer had to install a battery replacement. It seems that the bike hasn't seen too much action in the 13 years of its existence. It has seen 4,000 miles' worth of use, however. Although, the current bid is at $15,000 USD, act fast because the auction ends in about 2 days from the date of this article's publishing.