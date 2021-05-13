Ducati North America issued a safety recall that spans years 2016 and forward of five different models—2017 through 2020 Monster 1200, 2017 through 2020 Monster 797, 2018 through 2020 Monster 821, 2017 through 2020 Supersport, and 2016 through 2020 XDiavel. The recall is due to a potential risk of air in the rear brake system, which can reduce the effectiveness of the rear brakes.

Due to the brake system architecture in affected bikes, the hoses for the rear brake systems may be more susceptible to “excessive gas permeation,” according to the recall. This can become especially problematic if there are long periods where there is no pressure inside the rear brake hose, including if the bike is not ridden for an extended period of time.

If the bike in question is ridden regularly, and the rear brakes are also used frequently by the rider, Ducati says development of this problem is more gradual. Under these conditions, riders will likely notice that something is amiss, and that their rear brake performance is degrading. On the other hand, if a rider did not ride the affected bike for a long time and did a pre-ride inspection, they might notice a much longer travel of the rear brake pedal as an indicator that something was wrong.

Ducati estimates that around 5,909 total motorcycles are included in this recall, which is around 10 percent of the bikes sold. Broken down by model, Ducati estimates that the following numbers of each model are involved in this recall:

2017-2020 Ducati Monster 797: approximately 1,371

2016-2020 Ducati XDiavel: approximately 1,131

2018-2020 Ducati Monster 821: approximately 925

2017-2020 Ducati Monster 1200: approximately 699

2017-2020 Ducati Supersport: approximately 1,783

Ducati North America is informing its dealer network about this recall between May 17, 2021 and May 24, 2021. Additionally, it will send notices to registered owners of the affected motorcycles between June 17, 2021 and June 28, 2021.

If your Ducati is among the number affected, you should contact your local authorized Ducati dealer for a recall service appointment. During this appointment, Ducati dealers will install new rear brake hoses free of charge. Additionally, if you noticed this problem with your bike prior to this recall being issued, and you have already repaired the issue, Ducati says it will consider requests for such reimbursement in accordance with the reimbursement plan it currently has in place. Presumably, you will need to provide appropriate documentation of any such repairs.

NHTSA’s recall number is 21V-315. Concerned Ducati owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.