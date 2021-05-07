Ducati produced the 888 superbike from 1991-1994. As the successor to the 851 and the predecessor to the 916, the early-’90s sportbike was an important progression for Ducati’s production range. The 888’s impact wasn’t restricted to the showroom floor, however, as Ducati based its superbike racing machines on the platform.

Unlike the SPS and SP 888 variants, the 926 Corse model came from the factory as a competition-only bike. The special race trim featured a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 926cc V-twin, special bodywork, no lights or indicators, and limited electronics. Produced for World Superbike Championship (WSBK) and national superbike teams, Ducati only produced 32 examples of the 926 Corse in 1994.

Gallery: 1994 Ducati 888 (926) Corse

8 Photos

One of those units is now for sale on Iconic Motorcycles and it comes along with a stunning road racing pedigree. Sold by U.K. dealership Husky Sport in February, 1994, this 926 Corse served as the Meakin Building Supplies bike in the 1994 British Superbike Supercup championship. Rider Matt Llewellyn secured two WSBK points at Donnington Park aboard the 926 and finished fourth in the British Supercup that year.

By 1995, Simon Beck rode the bike in the 1995 Isle of Man TT (IoMTT), capturing a podium finish in the Formula 1 class. Beck powered the 926 to the only third-place result for the 888-based machine, recording the best race time for the model in the process. After an engine rebuild, the 926 Corse also raced in the Senior TT a week later but didn’t fare as well, finishing in 9th overall. That was the last action the Ducati would see, as it was put out to pasture soon after the TT.

The 926 went on display for many years following its race career. Aside from new seals, pipes, and a repainted frame, the Corse remains in its original form. The current owner had the heads blasted and restored. They also renewed the fluids and belts in order to get the superbike running like new again.

If you’re interested in a piece of Ducati and IoMTT racing, the 926 Corse may be the perfect collector’s item for you. Bidding on the one-of-a-king racer ends on May 11, 2021, and the current bid is $15,100. For more information and to bid on the classic Ducati superbike, head over to the Iconic Motorbikes website.