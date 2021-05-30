The 5,000th unit got a little mini-me to go with it.
Ducati has announced that number 5,000 in its Multistrada V4 in its production run has been made and delivered. The unit was ordered by a German rider from Ingolstadt, and it is in the top-spec V4 S trim.
To add to the Ducati experience, the brand even invited the buyer to the Ducati dealership and gifted a "sculptural reproduction" of the bike, and a "personal letter certifying the motorcycle's serial number" along with the bike. Pretty neat additions to go with such a fantastic machine.
It has been about six months since the launch of the Multistrada V4 in November. The Italian brand currently has a lineup comprised of three variants: the V4, V4 S, and the V4 S Sport—the last of which is the snazziest of them all. The top-spec trim could easily fetch around $30,000 USD, fully optioned, and can even go for more depending on the country it's sold in. Markets like the Philippines sell Multistrada V4s for between $35,000 USD to about $40,000 USD.
The bike itself is pretty loaded with tech and features. Ducati boasted that it was the first motorcycle in the market to come with adaptive cruise control, a feature you'd commonly find on a car, but the Multistrada V4 is the only production bike to come with it—for now. Apart from that, it also gets several toys like a navigation system, rider-assist features, and premium touches to further enhance the experience.
Neither its tech nor its engine is ignorable, as that V4 Granturismo engine is no joke. Coming in at a displacement of 1,158cc in a V4 configuration—obviously, the bike makes 170 horsepower at a redline of 10,500 RPM while torque is rated at 92 lb-ft at 8,750 RPM.
If you didn't already know, the traditional Ducati Desmodromic Service isn't done as often as the other models in the stable, instead, Ducati recommends an inspection interval of about 37,000 miles (60,000 kilometers), which means that racking up miles won't burn a gaping hole in your wallet caused by valve servicing.
