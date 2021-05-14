The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is already making its presence felt within the Bologna brand's range despite its recent introduction. Ducatisti have gladly jumped aboard the new Multi, and the Heavyweight ADV even led Ducati’s 33-percent sales increase in Q1 2021.

After riding the all-new adventure bike, we emphatically agreed with eager Multistrada fans who are delighted by the model’s newfound off-road chops. While the standard and ‘S’ trim focus on touring capability, Ducati historically follows up with a sporty Pikes Peak edition. Named after the famous Colorado road race, the Pikes Peak variant celebrates Carlin Dunne’s dominance on the mountain between 2012 and 2018.

EPA documents already revealed Ducati’s hand in February, 2021, and we now have visual evidence that the Multistrada V4 Pike’s Peak is on its way. Spotted at a European track, the special-edition Multi sports its signature forged aluminum 17-inch wheels. Judging by the gold USD fork legs and yellow shock coil, it's safe to assume that the 2021 Pikes Peak will also boast full Ohlins suspension.

Gallery: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Spy Shots

On the other hand, the pictures don’t reveal the starboard side of the upcoming Ducati, leaving us to wonder if the Termignoni silencer makes the jump to the new platform. The brand offers an Akrapovic muffler as an accessory for the Multistrada V4, so a Termignoni unit would be another distinguishing detail for the Pikes Peak model.

The blacked-out livery also helps conceal any other carbon fiber bits, but previous versions included carbon fiber mudguards, side covers, and windscreens. Ducati is known to lavish the Pikes Peak with a special, race-inspired paint job. Unfortunately, the stealthy livery doesn’t hint at 2021 scheme, but we’ll put our money on it including a red/white/black combo.

We fully expect the Pikes Peak to retain the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, Ducati’s extensive electronics suite, and the Bosch-developed adaptive cruise control. We’ll have to wait for the House of Borgo Panigale to reveal the full details of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, but it's encouraging to see the brand put the model through its paces until then.