It would appear that Royal Enfield is riding in the huge wave of success brought about by the Meteor 350. Launched in India late last year, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was the company's newest addition to its 350cc fleet of bikes. Featuring slightly more cruiser-focused ergonomics, the Meteor 350 was such a hit that it found itself making its global debut earlier this year. In fact, the bike was so well-received, that it’s now present in the U.S. market.

Now, many RE aficionados well and truly love the new Meteor 350. But Royal Enfield isn’t one to sit on its laurels and just reap the benefits of its success. In fact, the Chennai-based company is allegedly planning to launch a range of bikes based on the Meteor’s J-Platform. We’ve already seen spy photos of a rather undisguised revival of the Classic 350, however, another bike has also been spotted testing, this time heavily disguised. While no official details have been revealed on this new bike, folks are expecting that it’ll bear the Hunter 350 namesake.

In a video posted on YouTube by Grasholt Vlogs, we get a glimpse of a heavily disguised test mule. At first glance, it’s clear to see that the Hunter 350 bears quite a lot in common with the Meteor 350. Close inspection of the spy photos reveals mid-controls which are slightly forward-set. The muscular fuel tank has been shrouded with a foam cover, but it’s clear to see that it bears the same streamlined shape as that of the Meteor. Al that being said, it’s quite possible that the Hunter 350 will be a slightly more up-spec, perhaps even a sportier version of the Meteor.

On the feature front, it has been confirmed by multiple Indian automotive publications that the upcoming Hunter 350 will indeed sport Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation system—a system which has found its way on the likes of the Himalayan, thanks to its ease-of-use and overall simplicity. Going back to the Hunter 350, as mentioned, no official details have been revealed, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Royal Enfield has in store for us in the lucrative 350cc classic bike scene.