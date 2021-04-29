While the global pandemic crippled markets around the world, motorcycling experienced a boom in the past year. As vaccines roll out and summer approaches, OEMs are hoping to continue the momentum gained in 2020. Luckily, for Ducati, the sales tsunami is still rolling, and the company’s Q1 2021 numbers are an optimistic weathervane for the Borgo Panigale brand.

Ducati wrapped up the first quarter of 2021 with a 33 percent increase in sales over the same period in 2020. The Italian marque delivered 12,803 motorcycles between January and March, 2021. Of course, the motorcycle industry shut down for a considerable portion of Q1 2020 due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak, but the 2021 figures even eclipse Ducati's Q1 2019 by two percent.

"The performance in the first months of 2021 is certainly very positive,” noted Domenicali. “Motorcycles delivered to customers in the first quarter of the year grew not only compared to 2020, already impacted by Covid, but also compared to 2019.

“Even more remarkable is the size of the order portfolio (motorcycles to be delivered) at the end of the quarter, which is the best-ever, with an extraordinary 93% growth compared to 2020 and +135% compared to 2019.”

Italian customers accounted for the most purchases, with 2,354 units sold in Ducati’s home country. Exports to America and Germany came in close behind at 1,723 and 1,275 units, respectively. The Scrambler 800 range performed best in the quarter but the 2021 Multistrada V4 was the most popular single model during the three-month span. The Streetfighter V4 came in as the runner-up in total units sold.

“Enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding,” added Domenicali. “The global market situation is positive in the world of two wheels, while the supply and transport sectors are much more complex, with delivery delays and a shortage of various raw materials.

“This makes it difficult to satisfy all the demand from our passionate customers, but at Ducati we are strongly motivated to do everything we can to reduce the inconvenience caused by this situation."

Ducati's 2021 Q1 report continues a period of growth dating back to the second half of 2020. With the new Monster on the horizon, hopefully, the house of Bologna can carry this momentum into Q2 and beyond.