It goes without saying that Royal Enfield has hit the nail on the head with the newest and arguably most successful motorcycle in its roster. Employing a barebones recipe which some are considering the closest thing to pure, unadulterated motorcycling, the Meteor 350 carries with it an undeniable charm which has propelled it to global stardom.

In fact, the Royal Enfield Meteor was so well received it immediately made its way to international markets—surprisingly, including that of the U.S. market. Dustin was able to get his hands on Enfield's newest cruiser, and judging from his first ride review, the little cruiser definitely punches above its weight class. All that being said, the Meteor 350 continues to see amazing sales performance, with the entry-level cruiser surpassing the 10,000 units sold mark.

A report published by Indian motorcycle publication, BikeWale, states that the Meteor 350 is catching up to its predecessor, the Classic 350, which has sold 31,694 units. On top of this, the report states that Enfield managed to sell nearly twice as many Meteors as Honda was able to sell their equally hyped-up H'Ness CB350 in India. It's interesting to note that the two 350-class classic-styled motorcycles were launched at nearly the same time in India.

The 350cc platform is proving to be successful for Royal Enfield. In fact, the Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to roll out a whole new fleet of models based on the Meteor's J platform. We've covered the two rumored bikes—the new Classic 350 as well as the Hunter 350—which are expected to break cover sometime soon. Equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, Royal Enfield's 350 platform is extremely versatile, making for an excellent beginner-friendly motorcycle, as well as a comfortable daily rider for more experienced motorcyclists.