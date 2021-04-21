Attracting young riders has been a priority for OEMs for the past decade—a tricky task, to be sure. To engage The Youths, brands have tried everything from design contests to trades programs. When Royal Enfield wanted to find a hip new approach to its Twin 650 range, it launched the ‘Style Your Own’ design contest. After eight months and over 180 submissions, the brand just announced the competition winners.

Launched in August, 2020, the ‘Style Your Own’ contest put the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 into the hands of students from the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. The brief called for designs that would excite young, new riders while also appealing to veteran motorcyclists. Contestants also needed to take Royal Enfield’s rich history into account for the final design.

After much consideration, 12 designers (six for each model) were selected as finalists. Inspiration boards detailing the creative process and final design were then sent to Royal Enfield’s panel of European judges. With all the votes tallied, Luke Robbins of Coventry University (U.K.) took top honors for the Continental GT 650 class while Alessio Ramundo of Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (Italy) won the Interceptor 650 category.

“We’re delighted with the levels of creativity and originality of design shown by so many students across the EU during our inaugural ‘Style Your Own: Student Design Competition’,” said Royal Enfield Global Product Strategy & Industrial Design Head Mark Wells.

While Robbins’ concept features a modern gradient paint scheme and Ramundo’s opts for a classic livery, both students will work with the U.K.-based Royal Enfield Product Design team to fully realize the designs.

“Working collaboratively is essential to the way in which we operate at Royal Enfield, so we’re very excited to be able to give the two winning students an amazing opportunity to work alongside the Royal Enfield team as we bring their designs to life, from blank canvas to final custom builds,” concluded Wells.