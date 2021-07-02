Bajaj Auto, one of India’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, has reported substantial growth in terms of overall sales for the month of June 2021. This comes after the gradual lifting of restrictions around India following the second wave of coronavirus infections. Following the easing of restrictions, manufacturing facilities have been allowed to operate at full capacity, and showrooms have resumed operations.

For the month of June, Bajaj sold a total of 155,640 two-wheelers in the domestic market. When compared to the 146,695 units the company sold in June of 2020, this translates to a six percent increase in local sales. Exports have played an even bigger role in Bajaj’s sales growth for last month, with a total of 154,938 two-wheelers being shipped to and sold in various international markets. This serves as a substantial 43 percent increase when compared to the 108,427 units sold in the global market in June of 2020. The combined growth of both local and international sales results in an overall impressive growth of 22 percent for the month of June.

Since the start of the second quarter of 2021, Bajaj has sold a total of 899,355 units in both the local and global markets. This number is a massive leap from that of the same period last year, which were pegged at just 399,929 units. That said, the company has posted an impressive 125 percent year-to-date sales growth for the second quarter of 2021. Breaking things down even further, domestic sales saw an increase of 84 percent, with 342,552 units sold locally. Exports saw even better performance, jumping by a whopping 160 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

Bajaj attributes its lackluster sales performance for 2020 to the stringent restrictions put in place by the government in a bid to quell the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. In fact, Bajaj was forced to temporarily suspend operations last year due to the pandemic. Conversely, the easing of the restrictions following the decline in cases and widespread vaccination initiatives have greatly helped the local industry regain some footing in the past months.