India is undoubtedly one of the pioneers in the two-wheeled electrification game. With dozens of startups dedicated solely towards the development and production of lightweight, personal mobility solutions, it's only a matter of time before electric scooters and motorcycles match the number of gasoline-powered machines on India's busy streets.

To accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, the Indian government has begun to take steps towards incentivizing the green shift. Among the proposals include free registration, as well as subsequent registration renewals for electric vehicles. Given the country's aggressive shift towards electric mobility, the next major challenge it would face would be the development of charging infrastructure across the country. Electric motorcycle manufacturers have begun taking steps towards developing this infrastructure. Ola Electric, for one, is looking to build thousands of fast-charging stations in what it's calling the Hypercharger Network.

To further accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure, TVS, one of the country's biggest two-wheeler manufaturers, has partnered up with Convergence Energy, a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EEL). The two companies will work together to setup a an expansive network of fast-charging stations for the TVS iQube electric scooter. The two companies will set up charging stations in key urban locations such as dealerships, as gasoline stations, and commercial centers.

Once the entire charging network has been setup, TVS and Convergence energy are expected to offer fast-charging services to iQube owners on a subscription-based scheme. While the current plans are centric to the TVS iQube, the concept of cross-compatibility is not a far-fetched notion. With interchangable and swappable battery technology being a hot topic in the EV scene nowadays, it's only a matter of time before battery standards are set. Additionally, other India-based electric mobility companies are aggressively developing their own infrastructure, such as Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp in partnership with Gogoro Electric.