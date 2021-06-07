If you’re wondering what KYMCO’s been up to lately, wonder no more. On May 28, 2021, KYMCO formally announced the formation of the Ionex EV League strategic alliance. It’s no Pokémon spinoff series, either. Instead, it’s a team up with Super SOCO and FELO Technology to use the Ionex open EV platform to create new vehicles together, as well as smart connected technologies. The trio also plans to share its development resources with one another in the process.

“I am excited to announce the launch of Ionex EV League today, “said KYMCO chairman Allen Ko in a statement.

“With founding members Super SOCO and FELO Technology joining KYMCO’s electric strategic alliance, we have more diverse talent and expertise to work on the innovations of new products, technologies and services that will ultimately bring tremendous values to not only each individual member brand but also consumers all over the world. This is a strategic alliance with a meaningful purpose.”

L: KYMCO and Super SOCO's i-SK scooter; R: KYMCO and FELO Technologies' F9 scooter

The trio also brought vehicles to show off at the Beijing Motor Show. Words, after all, will only get you so far without tangible progress. The F9 scooter was co-developed by KYMCO and FELO Technology, and features an electric motor outputting a claimed 9.6 kW and 270 newton-meters (or 199 ft-lbs) of torque at the rear wheel. Claimed curb weight is 113 kilograms, or just over 249 pounds. It runs on 14-inch alloy wheels, and has a front disc and rear drum brake setup.

The I-SK scooter, co-developed by KYMCO with Super SOCO, features a 350 W motor that outputs a claimed 48 Nm (or 35.4 ft-lbs) of torque at the rear wheel. Curb weight is 54.5 kg, or just over 120 pounds. It rolls on a pair of 16-inch alloy wheels, with disc brakes all around. No price or availability information has been released for either scoot yet, but that’s probably not far off.