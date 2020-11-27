While some OEMs played it a bit safe for new bike season 2020, Kymco came to its virtual presentation with a slew of new scoots designed to captivate. Among these is the F9, Kymco’s first all-electric sport scooter. It’s designed with a combination of style, fun, and practical personal transport in mind, and features a unique design that sets it apart from other electric scooters.

The F9 uses a 9.4 kW motor that makes a claimed maximum torque of 30Nm, or 22.13 lb-ft. Kymco also says it can do zero to 50 kph (31 mph) in just three seconds, with a top speed of 110 kph (or just over 68 mph). Range is a claimed 120 kph (or 74.5 miles), and using a fast charger fills the 96V 40Ah battery to capacity in just two hours.

You want a scooter that looks modern, aggressive, and sporty? The F9 is the opposite of the big, boaty profiles you may be used to from most maxi-scooters. One unique feature is the battery pack as a stressed member, which sits on its side and down low in the frame. That makes a narrow, nimble profile possible, which sort of blurs the visual lines between what you expect to see in a scooter and what you expect to see in a motorcycle.

The three-spoke, gold, 14-inch alloy wheels are also a nice touch. Disc brakes stop you all around, and total vehicle weight is just 107 kilograms, or just under 236 pounds. It features a two-speed automatic transmission to deliver power as efficiently and appropriately as possible.

Unfortunately, Kymco hasn’t released any pricing or availability information at this time. We’ll look forward to finding out exactly when and how much this intriguing scoot will cost at some point in the future, and hopefully sooner rather than later. We’ll also look forward to seeing what riders think about it once they get their hands on it for the first time.