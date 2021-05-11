Super Soco Rolls Out Key Updates For TC MAX Range

When Chinese electric motorcycle maker Super Soco partnered up with Australian EV company VMoto, it set itself up for entry into the global market. In a time where the demand for sustainable personal mobility is higher than ever, the two companies have been aggressive in expanding their reach all across the globe, and at the same time, developing new products meant to satisfy the needs of various types of two-wheeled commuters.

In the Land Down Under, VMoto Soco has a capable electric all-rounder in the form of the TC MAX. Unlike other entry-level electric two-wheelers in the market, the TC MAX offers unique styling, which is akin to that of full-sized motorcycles. Although capable of a top speed of just 100 kilometers per hour, or around 62 miles per hour, the TC MAX is registrable as an electric moped, making it accessible for beginners and first-time two-wheel users. What sets the TC MAX apart from the rest is undoubtedly its styling. Boasting a retro-inspired styling which is all the rage these days, this bike is a capable and stylish electric all-rounder.

For the 2021 VMoto Soco range, the TC MAX has been updated to feature new color options, as well as a limited time offer of a free fast charger which would normally come with a $599 AUD, or $469 USD premium. All units sold under the new color range will come with the upgraded fast charger. Additionally, all new color options will be made available for both alloy-wheel and spoke-wheel variants of the TC MAX, priced at $7,990 AUD ($6,257 USD) and $8,290 AUD ($6,492 USD) respectively.

The new color options available for the Super Soco TC MAX consist of a bright Neon Orange, striking Electric Yellow, and elegant Cosmic Grey, which give this little electric motorcycle a lively and energetic aesthetic. If the new color options and free fast charger upgrade are of interest to you, you can learn more about them in Super Soco Australia's official website linked below.