South Of England Classic Bike Show And Bikejumble Is A Go For 2022

Classic bike fans and enthusiasts of all things retro are set to have an exciting time in this year's South of England Classic Motorcycle Show and Bikejumble. The popular event finally makes a comeback as restrictions brought about by the pandemic are easing up gradually. The expo is set to happen on Sunday, March 27, at Ardingly near Gatwick.

Elk Promotions, the organization responsible for setting up the event, has stated that there is indeed a strong demand for stall booking for this year's show. They say that fans can expect a full house, with the showgrounds covering nearly two acres of space. Everything from classic motorcycles on display, as well as vintage, new, and restored parts, accessories, and apparel will be on sale in hundreds of stalls throughout the event.

Those who attend the event will be treated to a variety of attractions from several bike clubs, classic bike restorers, and custom builders. There will be a showcase exclusive to pre-1980s motorbikes in the Jubilee show hall, wherein creations from renowned engineer and restorer Richard Johns will be featured front and center. Among his creations include the V-Twin OHC-powered AJS, a recreation of the bike AJS used for its world speed record attempt in 1929. On display, too, will be Johns' AJcette, a custom machine featuring both AJS and Velocette components meticulously put together.

Outside the show halls, a number of motorcycle autojumble stands will be there to give attendees the chance to take something home with them. Everything from souvenirs, apparel, and even new, used, and refurbished spare parts and accessories will be on display. Meanwhile, folks looking to clear out their garages in time for the spring riding season can avail of the event's "Workshop Clear-Out" stalls, for just £20 per slot. Employing something of a flea market concept, the Workshop Clear-Out stalls will surely have tons of interesting stuff for both collectors and restorers alike.

Folks looking to grow their classic bike collections will also have the chance to purchase built and restored machines at the Free BikeMart display-to-sell areas, where private vendors can display their bikes and close some deals in the process. Of course, those of you who just want to swing by and have a look around are more than welcome, too. There will be catering from various food suppliers to keep everyone's tummies filled while enjoying the vast array of classic bikes on display.

Gates open starting at 10AM, and tickets to enter cost just £7, that's $9.52 USD, for adults. Children under 16 enter for free. Meanwhile, if you're a classic bike aficionado who really wants to get a good look at all the stuff on display, you can avail of the EarlyBird Admission, which lets you in from 7:30 to 8:45AM, before everyone else, for £10, or $13.60 USD, you know, to get the best, most Instagram-worthy pictures, right?