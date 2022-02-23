Massive Exhibit Showcases More Than 300 Motorcycles Made In Spain

Today's crop of modern-day motorcycles come from all over the world. With some of the world's most popular manufacturers hailing either from Japan and Europe, Italy and Germany in particular, it's interesting to know that throughout the course of history, there have been several bikes that find their roots in Spain. Today, very few Spanish motorcycles remain in production and are available in the global market.

A new exhibit situated in the GAL factory in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, seeks to pay tribute and make known to the world Spain's contribution to the motorcycle industry. "Motos Made in Spain" showcases more than 300 motorcycles, all of which originating from the European country. Each one of the bikes on display has its own story to tell, in particular, how they shaped the motorcycle industry of the 20th century. The exhibit will feature motorcycles dating back all the way to 1927, and is made possible with the help of numerous esteemed collectors.

It took more than 30 years to put this collection together, and it features then-famous brands which have gone on to shape the modern-day motorcycle industry, even outside Spain. Familiar brands such as Montesa, and its popular range of vintage enduros, as well as Ossa and Bultaco will all be present in the exhibit. Apart from the bikes themselves, visitors to the exhibit will also get to see vintage gear and apparel belonging to some of the most prominent Spanish racers in history, such as Ángel Nieto and Sito Pons.

Motos Made in Spain is already running, and has been accepting guests since December 2021. Thanks to its overwhelmingly positive reception, the exhibit has already garnered around 4,200 visitors in its first four weekends of operation. As such, it will be open all throughout the year, and could even extend until 2023. The organizers and collectors involved hope to make it a permanent fixture, should more and more patrons be interested in the collection. Motos Made in Spain is open every Friday afternoon, and on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit the official website linked below.