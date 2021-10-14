Montesa may not be an instantly recognizable brand, especially if you fall on the younger side of the spectrum, and aren't too hot about off-road. In Spain, however, this company serves as not just a popular motorcycle manufacturer, but as a cultural hallmark, too. Montesa recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, with several events and special-edition releases in celebration. As it would turn out, the fanfare is far from over.

In celebration of Montesa's 75th anniversary, and to commemorate the company's rich history, an exclusive documentary entitled 'VIVA Montesa' will hit the big screen starting October 25. The production is an initiative of the Permanyer family, of which the company originated from 75 years ago. It follows the story of Pere Permanyer, and features his children and grandchildren and how the company has managed to overcome the challenges of the ever-changing industry, as well as the changes brought about by the hands of time.

The exclusive documentary will showcase images and videos, as well as first-hand accounts of members, employees, family members, and professionals who contributed to what Montesa is today—all of which have, to this date, remained unpublished, to be seen for the first time on the big screen. 'VIVA Montesa' was produced by Inuit Films and has a run time of 90 minutes. Key personalities in the Spanish film industry have lent a hand to the production of this commemorative documentary, with direction from Xavier Barangé and Laura Galofré, scriptwriting by Santi Díaz, and sound production by Jordi Solans.

The film will premiere on October 25, 2021, at the Fimloteca de Catalunya, in an exclusive, invite-only event for family members, racers, journalists, and other key personalities pivotal to the brand. Meanwhile, six screenings will be open to the public starting on October 26, and will run through November 30, 2021.