Montesa Updates Trials Range With Mapping And Suspension Tweaks

Montesa, a Spanish motorcycle manufacturer specializing in high-performance off-road racing machines has launched updates to three of its performance trials machines for the 2022 model year. The Montesa Cota range consists of three models, the 301 RR, 4 RT 260, and 4Ride, all of which have been spruced up to improve the bikes’ performance and improve the brand’s premium image in the world of trials.

The new Montesa Cota 301 RR, a race replica of trials legend Tony Bou, gets revised ECU tuning which governs the 298cc engine. Along with the ECU update come minor tweaks to the engine which effectively reduce the strength of engine braking, thereby allowing the rider to make more precise inputs on the throttle. Having razor-sharp throttle response is indeed a vital element of proficient and confidence-inspiring trials riding. Lastly, a new, heavier flywheel has been added into the mix, and is meant to provide added engine stability at lower and mid RPMs.

The Montesa Cota 4 RT 260 R similarly gets more updates in the form of reworked suspension from Showa. Apart from the revised dampers, the 4 RT 260 R also features a thoroughly revised exhaust system, which Montesa claims increases torque in the lower and mid rev range by up to five percent. Subsequent revisions to the engine mapping following revisions to the exhaust note also provide improved throttle response, particularly in the low and mid range. This makes the Cota 4 RT 260 R even better at lunging atop tall obstacles thanks to the improved power and torque delivery.

The last bike to receive a range of revisions for the 2022 model year is the 4Ride; a street-legal trials machine. Now Euro5-compliant, the 4Ride can transport you from your home to the trails in a giffy, and gets a 259cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. Unlike the other two bikes, the 4Ride gets a more street-oriented setup complete with headlights, turn signals, and an instrument panel. The updates to Montesa’s 2022 model range have been done in a timely fashion, as the company will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022.