The Honda subsidiary is giving its 301RR the anniversary-special treatment in Europe.

This trial bike is getting an anniversary makeover for Montesa's 75th birthday. The Honda subsidiary dressed its Cota 301RR with a special livery to make such an occasion. 

Honda Powersports currently lists the Montesa Cota 301RR with a base suggested retail price of $10,199 USD subject to tax, license registration, and destination charges. This special edition retails for €9,590 EUR, which roughly translates to about $11,600 USD. That's a price difference of over a thousand dollars but hardcore fans may still want it. 

Montesa Honda features an homage to early Montesa models with various 75th-anniversary additions to the trial bike. This includes a gold "75th Anniversary" emblem that adorns the fuel tank cover and the blacked-out fork legs. While it does look a bit plain with the grey paint, the color is a throwback to the early Montesa models. The wheels have also been changed and show the red Montesa "M" in white on a red background—Honda Type R emblem? Just kidding. 

Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary
Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary
Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary
Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary
Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary

Apart from the cosmetic enhancements, the Cota 301RR gets the same specifications as the current model. The bike retains its tried and tested 298cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine. It features Honda's PGM FI electronic fuel injection system, a single overhead cam, liquid cooling, and a kick starter which are all mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic wet multi-plate clutch. 

Montesa 301RR 75th Anniversary

Apart from that, it gets a SHOWA mono-shock in the rear with pre-load and rebound adjustment and a TECH telescopic fork with rebound adjustment in the front. Stopping power is brought on by a 4-piston caliper in the front and a 2-piston caliper in the rear. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel combo. 

There are also multiple variants available in the livery, with a competition variant, and a street-legal version that's equipped with lights, mirrors, and license plate holders. 

More Trial Bike Tales:

laia sanz trials enduro 2021 13-Time Trials Champion Laia Sanz Rejoins TrialsGP Series For 2021
montesa 75th anniversary museum exhibit Montesa 75th Anniversary Museum Exhibit Reopens

 

 

Sources: Motorrad, Honda UK

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com