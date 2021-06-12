This trial bike is getting an anniversary makeover for Montesa's 75th birthday. The Honda subsidiary dressed its Cota 301RR with a special livery to make such an occasion.

Honda Powersports currently lists the Montesa Cota 301RR with a base suggested retail price of $10,199 USD subject to tax, license registration, and destination charges. This special edition retails for €9,590 EUR, which roughly translates to about $11,600 USD. That's a price difference of over a thousand dollars but hardcore fans may still want it.

Montesa Honda features an homage to early Montesa models with various 75th-anniversary additions to the trial bike. This includes a gold "75th Anniversary" emblem that adorns the fuel tank cover and the blacked-out fork legs. While it does look a bit plain with the grey paint, the color is a throwback to the early Montesa models. The wheels have also been changed and show the red Montesa "M" in white on a red background—Honda Type R emblem? Just kidding.

Apart from the cosmetic enhancements, the Cota 301RR gets the same specifications as the current model. The bike retains its tried and tested 298cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine. It features Honda's PGM FI electronic fuel injection system, a single overhead cam, liquid cooling, and a kick starter which are all mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic wet multi-plate clutch.

Apart from that, it gets a SHOWA mono-shock in the rear with pre-load and rebound adjustment and a TECH telescopic fork with rebound adjustment in the front. Stopping power is brought on by a 4-piston caliper in the front and a 2-piston caliper in the rear. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel combo.

There are also multiple variants available in the livery, with a competition variant, and a street-legal version that's equipped with lights, mirrors, and license plate holders.