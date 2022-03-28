Back in July, 2021, MV Agusta dropped its first-ever streetwear collection. Although the brand is known for its keen aesthetic sense, its primary focus has historically been motorcycles. In recent years, as the world has changed, MV has also begun to expand into other areas of mobility. E-bikes, e-scooters, and other stylish means of transportation all neatly nestle under the MV Agusta umbrella in 2022.

Now that it’s March, 2022, MV Agusta decided it was time to reach into its back catalogue for a little style inspiration on its latest limited apparel line, the aptly-named Heritage Collection. So far, while MV has instantly said that each clothing collection is limited, it hasn’t publicly announced any availability numbers. Clearly, it wants you to know that your favorite designs won’t be available forever, so you should buy it now or risk losing it forever.

Anyway, the new collection has a completely different vibe from the brand’s previous Logo Level 1 streetwear collection. Where LL1 went for a youthful, ultramodern approach, the Heritage Collection instead pulls from MV Agusta’s glorious racing heritage. Have you ever seen the classic MV Agusta ad campaign poster featuring a sketch of a rider kitted out in leathers on top of a tiger that’s bounding through the air, and then thought “hey, that’d make a great shirt”? If that’s you, then congratulations: MV Agusta just made your dream come true.

Gallery: MV Agusta Heritage Collection

6 Photos

Other highlights include some vintage racing-inspired caps, logo t-shirt, hoodie, and sweatshirt designs, and also a few other select vintage racing graphic designs splashed across a range of t-shirts. Although cream appears to be the most prevalent shirt color, some designs are offered in more than one color, giving you a bit of choice in how you rep your favorite motorcycle OEM.

The MV Agusta Heritage collection is exclusively available in the MV Agusta online store, and will not be sold in other locations. Prices range from $36 for a vintage cap up to $100 for a hoodie or sweatshirt. Free shipping is available for all orders over €100. While MV stresses that this collection is a limited-edition one, it’s not clear for how long it will be available—so if a specific design is calling your name, there’s no time like the present.