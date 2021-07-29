MV Agusta is known for making beautiful motorcycles. Its tagline is “motorcycle art,” and while that might sound like false bravado from another brand, it’s true more often than not when you’re talking about the House of Varese. When you’re that good at design, it’s only natural to want to spread your wings and fly in new directions, isn’t it?

That’s why the company is trying its hand at streetwear. On July 28, 2021, MV Agusta dropped the first garments in its Logo Level 1 streetwear collection. For this application, incidentally, “MV” now apparently stands for “Metafisica Veloce,” which translates to “fast metaphysics.”

The capsule collection is completely comprised of casual apparel, with not a hint of protective motorcycle gear in sight. To MV’s way of thinking, both riders and non-riders alike can enjoy this clothing together. It’s meant to have universal appeal—and as such, comes in a range of colors, designs, and sizes that are all made to be worn by whoever wants to wear them.

Gallery: MV Agusta Logo Level 1 Capsule Collection

From a quilted red jacket that bears the classic MV Agusta logo, to a bag that nearly matches the jacket, there’s a whole range of clothing here for anyone interested to explore. T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants—it's all designed to be casual, stylish, and easy to wear. Dress it up or down as you choose. MV is supplying the style building blocks, but it’s up to you to make them your own. As MV says, “the fits are easy, the materials of the highest quality and the manufacturing Italian.”

The first collection drop is available in the official MV Agusta store, where that quilted logo jacket is priced at $357 and a Logo Level 1 Cap will run you $49. All European orders get free shipping, and all worldwide orders over 100 Euros also get free shipping. As of July 28, 2021, the plan is to make this and future collections available via both the website and “in the best street-fashion stores worldwide.”

Will this collection appeal to MV fans both old and new? Only time will tell.