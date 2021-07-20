Like all of us, the Milan Motorcycle Shows (EICMA) is adapting to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. After canceling the 2020 festival and pushing back the 2021 dates to November 25-28, 2021, OEM RSVPs are now slowly rolling in. So far, Honda, Benelli, Fantic, and Royal Enfield have confirmed attendance at the Milan-Rho Fiera convention center this year. Now, MV Agusta will join the party with an eye to the future of the brand.

In recent months, MV Agusta has revised its range with Euro 5-compliant versions of the Superveloce, F3 Rosso, and Brutale 1000 RR models. However, the most intriguing MV Agusta news has to do with the trajectory of the brand. With MV aiming to release 12 new motorcycles by the end of 2024 and an electric platform in the works, we can’t wait to see what the company brings to the EICMA showroom.

"The Milan show is an unmissable fixed appointment for MV Agusta,” proclaimed MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov. “A showcase of great prestige in which to express the style and strength of our Made in Italy technology and engineering, avant-garde, but also of high craftsmanship and know-how acquired in 75 years of pure passion. At EICMA, over the years, we have presented our most important innovations to the world, and this year too we will not fail to surprise and win over fans and experts.”

While we hope that MV gives us a glimpse into its future plans at EICMA, Sardarov is already laying the foundations for the legendary brand’s next phase. Along with securing new funding and hiring new leadership in North America, MV Agusta also recently entered the e-bike segment and launched a new apparel line.

At the last EICMA show in 2019, MV Agusta revealed the limited-edition Rush 1000 hypernaked. Of course, we expect the firm will unveil some more ultra-exclusive models in Milan this year, but we’re also excited to see where Sardarov takes MV from here.