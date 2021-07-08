Ducati is rolling out a new edition of the Ducati Riding Experience entitled the DRE Champs Day. This new format has been designed to offer Ducati fans the chance to make their superbike dreams come true by letting them test ride the Italian icon's most performance-oriented sportbike, the Panigale, at the Misano World Circuit. The event is set to take place next Friday, July 16, 2021. On top of this, riders will get the chance to meet Ducati WSBK racers.

In attendance during the DRE Champs Day will be Aruba.it Racing Team racer Scott Redding, official Ducati Test Rider Michele Pirro, Tito Rabat from Barni Racing Team, as well as Motocorsa Racing Team rider Axel Bassani. The racers will be competing in the upcoming Assen round of the WSBK, but will make themselves available for fans and participants during the DRE Champs Day. Apart from getting to meet Ducati's WSBK racers, participants of the DRE Champs Day will get three track riding sessions aboard Ducati's Panigale range of sportbikes with the flagship Panigale V4 S taking center stage. Beginner riders will also have the option to take the Panigale V2 out for a spin.

The entire event will be managed by experienced DRE riding instructors, who will lead the way for all participants during the three track outings. Prior to hitting the race track, participants will be oriented regarding the track, as well as filled in about some track riding secrets from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi. Additionally, Giovanni Crupi, Redding's track engineer will give participants an inside scoop into what actually goes into preparing a race bike for the upcoming race weekend. Technical director of the DRE Racetrack Academy, Dario Marchetti, will also offer participants an insider's point-of-view towards one of the world's most prestigious riding academies.

Young riders will also get to join in on the fun at DRE Champs Day, as Ducati will have a "DRE Rookie Essentials" segment during the event dedicated to riders between 18 and 24 years old with an A2 motorcycle license. During this segment, young Ducatisti in the making will get to test the new Monster, SuperSport 950, and the Ducati Scrambler 800 —machines which can be fitted with a restrictor kit thereby making them A2-compliant in Europe.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S will also make an appearance in the DRE Champs Day, with interested participants being offered the chance to test ride Ducati's newest, most capable adventurer. Should they be pleased with the test ride, Ducati will also open bookings for the Multistrada V4 S subject, of course, to availability of this top-shelf adventure tourer. Lastly, E-bike aficionados won't be left out of the fun, as Ducati will be showcasing its newest fleet of electric mountain bikes powered by Thok—the TK-01 RR and Mig-S. Interested participants will get to run these e-MTBs through their paces in a scenic trail ride across the Romagna hills.

If you happen to be in the area, or are willing to make the journey to Italy, be sure to visit Ducati's official website linked below to register. If you wish to book a test ride on the Multistrada V4 S, or join the e-MTB trail ride, shoot an email to experience@ducati.com.