After launching back in September of 2020, the MyDucati App evolves with a new section dedicated to tracking the maintenance requirements of Ducati motorcycles and providing information as to the services necessary to meet your needs.

The new section underlines the Italian brand's commitment to maximum transparency for its clients. Accessing the feature will present all the necessary information needed in order to maintain the performance and value of Ducati's high-performance machines.

If you've had your service intervals conducted at accredited service centers, the application will be able to display all the records starting from July 2019. Again, as long as the service center registers your maintenance interval with the official Ducati network, you can see your service history for your motorcycle right on the app itself.

Because of this new function, it will also be possible to consult the maintenance history of each of your Ducatis and plan ahead on what needs to be done. This particular feature joins the Garage area, and the Ducati card—the official document for a Ducatista.

You may also configure your dream Ducati, and if you're feeling like it, you can also locate the nearest Ducati dealership in your area. Ducati even states that you can access key details about the dealership you're looking at, contact them, and schedule a test ride. You also get real-time access to the latest news of Ducati motorbikes in the world.

For the more discerning Ducatista, there is also a section that is reserved for the official Ducati Clubs (DOC) community. Clubs can share their passion for the Italian brand, and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits waiting for them.

The application is available on both Android and iOS for free. Ducatistas who have gone ahead and downloaded the app only need to update MyDucati in order to enjoy the new maintenance feature.