Keep track of your valve clearance checks with ease.
After launching back in September of 2020, the MyDucati App evolves with a new section dedicated to tracking the maintenance requirements of Ducati motorcycles and providing information as to the services necessary to meet your needs.
The new section underlines the Italian brand's commitment to maximum transparency for its clients. Accessing the feature will present all the necessary information needed in order to maintain the performance and value of Ducati's high-performance machines.
If you've had your service intervals conducted at accredited service centers, the application will be able to display all the records starting from July 2019. Again, as long as the service center registers your maintenance interval with the official Ducati network, you can see your service history for your motorcycle right on the app itself.
Because of this new function, it will also be possible to consult the maintenance history of each of your Ducatis and plan ahead on what needs to be done. This particular feature joins the Garage area, and the Ducati card—the official document for a Ducatista.
You may also configure your dream Ducati, and if you're feeling like it, you can also locate the nearest Ducati dealership in your area. Ducati even states that you can access key details about the dealership you're looking at, contact them, and schedule a test ride. You also get real-time access to the latest news of Ducati motorbikes in the world.
For the more discerning Ducatista, there is also a section that is reserved for the official Ducati Clubs (DOC) community. Clubs can share their passion for the Italian brand, and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits waiting for them.
The application is available on both Android and iOS for free. Ducatistas who have gone ahead and downloaded the app only need to update MyDucati in order to enjoy the new maintenance feature.
MyDucati App evolves with the new "Maintenance" section
MyDucati App, the mobile application that allows all enthusiasts to stay always connected with the Ducati world, undergoes a further evolution and now introduces the new “Maintenance” section.
The introduction of a section dedicated to maintenance underlines Ducati's commitment to always offer maximum transparency to Ducatisti, providing all the information and services necessary to meet their needs, contributing to maintaining the value of their bikes. In this section, each Ducatista will find all the routine maintenance operations carried out on his motorcycle starting from July 2019 with the official Ducati network.
Thanks to the new function, it is possible to consult the maintenance history of each motorcycle, view the service interventions carried out, those scheduled for the future and be informed in real time about available updates and any campaigns.
With MyDucati App, the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer offers Ducatisti a tailor-made experience and privileged access to the Ducati universe.
In addition to the new section dedicated to maintenance, the app offers many other features. In the Garage area, owners can consult the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and always have the Ducati Card – the official document as a Ducatista – in their pocket. Here, enthusiasts can also configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and their trusted dealer.
In the space dedicated to Ducati Dealers, it is possible to find the closest dealer based on geolocation, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact him quickly or make an appointment for a test ride. In the News area, Ducatisti can access in real time all the information on new services and events organized by Ducati and around the world.
The app also has a section reserved for the official Ducati Clubs (DOC) community, where members of the Clubs can share their passion for Ducati and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.
MyDucati App is available for iOS and Android, and can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Play Store. Users already registered with MyDucati can access the app with the same credentials they use on the web.
About this article