Things are looking up for Spanish luggage specialist SHAD in 2021. The firm just won its third-ever Red Dot Design Award for its Terra line of adventure luggage. Although it’s best known for luggage, SHAD also makes other motorcycle accessories as well—including some comfy saddles.

As a matter of fact, SHAD’s parent company, NAD—and the company sometimes goes by SHAD NAD, for the record—signed a deal with Ducati to provide a range of saddle options for the new Multistrada V4. It’s the first-ever collaboration between the two companies, and one that both are hoping will be very successful.

Available SHAD NAD-crafted saddles for the Ducati Multistrada V4 include the standard one, a heated option, and also a low-profile version. NAD says that since it’s got 40 years of experience in high-quality saddlecraft, it believes it can make the kind of comfortable, premium saddle that Multistrada V4 owners are looking for. Of course, Ducati provided all the relevant specifications to NAD, and then NAD went to work coming up with usable designs.

Gallery: Ducati Multistrada V4 with SHAD NAD saddles

4 Photos

To celebrate this first collaboration, Ducati sent a Multistrada V4 over to SHAD-NAD headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, so employees could appreciate the work the two firms had done together. It’s unclear what the future holds at this point. Clearly, both companies want the Multistrada V4 to be a success—and SHAD-NAD also said that it hopes this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.

On the aftermarket side, SHAD also makes plenty of hard case options to fit that Multistrada, but of course that’s not the same as being a stock item that’s fitted directly from the factory. How do Multistrada V4 owners like these saddles? That’s the most important thing, and presumably the happier they are, the more likely this partnership is to last.