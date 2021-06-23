A Red Dot Award for Product Design has been bestowed upon Shad for its Terra line of adventure-focused aluminum motorcycle luggage. It marks the third time in six years that Shad has earned a Red Dot for the design of its products.

Shad is revered by many serious adventure and touring riders not just for the quality of its products, but also its attention to practicality and design. Earning a Red Dot Design Award—selected by jury of more than 50 global design experts—is a nice feather in the company’s cap. Terra products are designed and made in Barcelona.

Introduced in 2020, the Terra line offers side and top cases made from a hardened aluminum alloy that’s thinner, lighter, and stronger than typical aluminum. Its patent-pending Terra Lock System integrates opening/closing and attachment/removal—plus a carrying handle—into a single mechanism for optimal ease of use. The overall design is clean, simple and aerodynamic, all of which attracted the jury at Red Dot.

Shad also won two 2021 iF World Design Guide Awards, for the Terra line and its TR90 expandable semi-hard bag. The company also earned Red Dot Design Awards in 2015 and 2017 for its luggage designs.

“Winning three Red Dot awards in six years, and adding two iF awards, is a recognition of the company's excellent work and its conception of design based on the Engineered For Riding idea,” said a company statement on the award. It went on to explain that its products are designed with real-world experience in mind, as well as a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

“To develop this range of products, the design process has started investigating how motorists travel and what needs they have, obtaining inputs of many kinds to combine solutions and innovate in technical details.”

Founded in 1973 and based in Barcelona, Shad has factories in Spain, Indonesia, and China, and distributes its products to 70 countries worldwide. The Red Dot Awards annually recognizes design achievements in the areas of product, branding and communications, and concepts.