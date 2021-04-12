Verge Motorcycles is a startup based in Finland which is dedicated to developing and producing performance-oriented electric motorcycles. The company seeks to push the boundaries of performance and design, especially in the advent of electric motorbikes. Verge Motorcycles has been hard at work for the past three years with its concept bike, the TS, becoming closer to reality.

With a penchant for unconventional styling, Verge seeks to give motorcyclists a unique experience both in terms of performance and aesthetics. With the Verge TS, and its eye-catching and technologically advanced hubless electric motor, you're sure to be the center of attention be it on the open road, or in the parking lot. Thanks to its stunning design, the Verge TS has received the 2021 Red Dot Design Award for Product Design. In a post on its official Facebook page, Verge Motorcycles announced the achievement and stated that it was honored to receive such an esteemed recognition.

The Verge TS is a departure from the run-of-the-mill electric commuter. While loads of startups are popping up left and right, these companies, for the most part, offer commuter-specific machines designed with efficiency and ease-of-use as their top priority. Verge, on the other hand, puts performance on center stage. The TS is equipped with an electric motor which pumps out 80 kW, or the equivalent of 100 horsepower. The bike's electric motor also affords it loads of instantaneous torque—a whopping 737 ft-lbs of torque. This propels the TS from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just a hair under four seconds.

On top of its futuristic looks and groundbreaking performance, the Verge TS also boasts an impressive 124 mile range thanks to its powerful lithium-ion battery. Verge claims that, using a DC charger, charging the TS for just fifteen minutes will give you around 60 miles of riding range, while four hours will fully charge the battery from empty.