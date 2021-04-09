Electric motorcycles and scooters are becoming more and more ubiquitous as the years go by. With the major advancements in battery technology and fast-charging technology, many skeptics of the electric movement have had a change of heart, thanks to more affordable tech, longer lasting batteries, and overall environmental sustainability. At present, however, the electric two-wheeler segment is dominated by lightweight scooters and motorcycles.

That said, there have been a few full-fledged electric motorcycles capable of going the distance. Bikes like Zero's fleet of electric machines, and of course, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire have proven that it is indeed possible to have a generally reliable, full-sized electric motorcycle. And while these bikes have had their fair share of growing pains, there's no denying that technology moves in no other direction than forward, so we're sure to see bigger and bigger machines go the electric route.

Interestingly, a design student named Neeraj Jawale, from the National Institute of Design in Gandhinagar, India, has rendered a beautiful electric BMW adventure bike concept. He's calling it the D-05T, and while most of the tech he features on this bike is undoubtedly still a long way from becoming a reality, its overall principle is grounded in sustainable and enjoyable performance.

From a styling point of view, it's clear to see that this is one sleek machine. Neeraj has made use of sweeping lines mated with sharp angles to give the bike an elegant, yet aggressive aesthetic. The neutral colorway of white and dark gray is in tune with the bike's futuristic styling, and the cutting-edge precision engineering for which BMW is so well known. On the tech side, this concept bike is said to be equipped with a magnetic storage compartment which can easily be attached at the front and rear of the bike. Additionally, the designer has incorporated swappable batteries to further maximize the bike's range.